The first-ever three-person Knockout Rounds took place on Monday night’s (Oct. 31) edition of The Voice. That meant, instead of two, each coach had to choose three artists to go up against each other in hopes to advance to the live shows of the televised competition.

Coaches only had one “steal” as their play heading into the evening, and Blake Shelton was planning on waiting for the right time to slam on his button to take a promising star from someone else's team.

He ended up using his “steal” in the final minutes of the two-hour episode, pressing his button for Team Gwen’s Rowan Grace.

The 16-year-old standout from South Dakota was pitted against fellow contestants Kique Gomez and Destiny Leigh. It was Kique who emerged victorious with his unusual, but captivating rendition of Outkast’s “Hey Ya!” Leigh was sent home, but performed a strong version of Christina Aguilera's “Impossible.”

For her solo debut, Grace impressed folks with a cover of Billy Joel’s “Vienna.” Sporting a red leather jacket and multi-colored pants, she treated onlookers to her raw talent as she belted out the lyrics of the tune.

“Slow down you crazy child / Take the phone off the hook and disappear for a while / It's alright, you can afford to lose a day or two / When will you realize, Vienna waits for you?” she crooned the lyrics of the song, utilizing her lower range and airy vocals to please the judges.

Afterward, coaches delivered their remarks, with John Legend calling Grace’s vocal quality "haunting.”

Gwen Stefani, who chose the winner of the Knockout Round, told Grace that “you just did a great job.”

Camila Cabello also told all three artists that she felt like they “blossomed” during their journey on the show.

After learning she didn’t win the round, Grace thanked the coaches for her opportunity to compete on The Voice and made her way off the stage to hug Stefani. But before she could leave the building, Shelton nabbed her for his team.

“I got her! I finally pushed the button for Rowan,” Shelton beamed while admitting he couldn’t miss out on the opportunity to do so. He also confessed that he “made a monumental mistake” when he didn’t initially push his red button for Grace’s blind audition, which saw her earning three chair-swivels with Olivia Rodrigo’s “Traitor.”

The Voice Season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c on NBC.