Sadie Bass is a 25-year-old singer from Bath, Michigan, but she has been a Nashville transplant for a while, pursuing her love of country music. Hoping to make a career out of her passion, Bass turned to Season 22 of The Voice, appearing on the show during night two of the blind auditions. Her performance was a big move, as Bass explained.

“I’ve always loved music, but I’ve always had stage fright,” Bass told viewers ahead of her performance, which aired on NBC on Tuesday night (Sept. 20). “Not a lot of people knew that I sang. I always just sang for my family, in the car or in the shower, and I’ve always been a writer, too. I’ve kept a diary and a songbook. But, I think The Voice is going to be a test to see if I have what it takes and if I can do something like this for a living.”

“I still have that sinking feeling,” she continued. “I think I’ve always been not confident in my singing. I think going on The Voice and learning and getting that feedback is going to make a huge difference going forward.”

Preparing to take the stage, Bass appeared nervous. And she was, as she asked show producers to give her some time to work up the courage to step in front of the studio audience and the cast of judges, including Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

Once Bass felt equipped to walk into the spotlight, she impressed folks with her beautiful cover of Keith Urban’s “Stupid Boy.” Her honeyed vocals fit the acoustic-laden track so well that she made it her own.

Bass’ rendition even had married couple Shelton and Stefani clamoring for her by the time her vocal performance wrapped up.

“When I heard this song, I was like, ‘Is this song written about Blake? A stupid boy?’" Camilla Cabello, who didn’t turn around for the contestant, joked before Stefani and Shelton delivered their comments.

“The stage fright thing can keep someone from opening up and honestly thrusting yourself into this most awful, horrifying situation of performance. That is a hell of a way to overcome your fear right there. So, congratulations, you did it,” Shelton said, applauding Bass for her bravery in appearing on The Voice.

“A lot of this will have to do with your coach, because sometimes you just need that person that can just be a mirror to yourself and say, ‘Listen. You are amazing. You just need to let it loose right now.' So, my coaching would be just building you up, and I think even in your lane of country, being that I was late to the game, but now almost seven years with Blake, I’ve learned so much,” Stefani shared. “It’s so in my heart because I am a songwriter, and the music is all about the story. So, don’t pick Blake. Pick me.”

Surprisingly, Bass opted to compete on Team Gwen, telling Shelton that she initially thought she’d join his team, but changed her mind at the last minute.

“I prayed for you, Blake, to turn around for me. But then I thought, Gwen, you know what? You’re a little against the grain,” Bass said before turning toward Shelton. “I think the second you heard I was from Michigan, I don’t know if you believed in what was in here. So, Gwen. I’m going to have to go with you.”

Fans can stay tuned to see Bass’ The Voice journey continue Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.