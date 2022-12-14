Kane Brown teamed up with Blake Shelton during the live finale of Season 22 of The Voice. The two country artists shared the stage for an unforgettable performance of their collaboration, “Different Man,” as part of the star-studded telecast, which aired on Tuesday (Dec. 13) at 8PM ET on NBC.

In front of the live studio audience, Brown and the country coach, who has starred on the popular TV competition series since its 2011 inception, belted out the lyrics of the tune that embraces the idea of breaking the mold and ditching the 9-to-5 lifestyle to chase your dreams. Brown opened the tune by walking onto the stage and singing the first verse as flames shot up around him. Shelton emerged seconds later to sing the second verse while backed by musicians providing dramatic accompaniment.

“Feels like I'm stuck in this rut / Tryin' to spin my way out / I can't figure it out / Don't know how / How I'm supposed to tell Mama and Daddy / Without them mad at me but I'm breaking down / I'm breaking down,” they sang in unison. “What if I was made for the stage / What if I was made for the lights / What if I was chosen to write the stories / Wasn't built to work the line / Oh, what if I was different / Would I wanna be different?”

“Different Man,” which appears on Brown’s 2022 album of the same name, was written by Josh Hoge and Christian Davis. Other songs on the 17-track collection include “Like I Love Country Music,” “One Mississippi” and “Thank God,” Brown's romantic duet with his wife, Katelyn.

Brown was one of several celebrities who stopped by to provide entertainment during the two-hour extravaganza. Kelly Clarkson, Maluma, OneRepublic, Adam Lambert, Breland and Girl Named Tom (who won Season 21 of The Voice) also took the stage with performances.

In 2023, Brown, who is currently performing overseas, will hit the road as part of the U.S. leg of his Drunk or Dreaming Tour. The trek begins on March 16 in Grand Rapids, Mich., and runs through June 10. Dustin Lynch and Gabby Barrett are special guests for select dates of the tour, while LoCash will provide support for the entire run.

Shelton went into the finale with three artists vying for the Season 22 title. His contestants, Bodie, Bryce Leatherwood and Brayden Lape, were all competing for the crown alongside Team Camila’s Morgan Myles and Team Legend’s Omar Jose Cardona. Leatherwood ended up taking home the title, extending Shelton's run as the coach with the most wins in the history of The Voice.