The Joy Reunion and Peedy Chavis took the energy up a notch when they doled out an impressive cover of Three Dog Night’s “Joy to the World.” The moment happened on Monday (Oct. 11) during the premiere of the Live Battle Rounds on NBC’s The Voice.

Going back in time to the ‘70s, Chavis, 19 — who first auditioned for the show with Elvis Presley’s “Heartbreak Hotel" — showed that despite his age, he's no stranger to the classics. Sporting a groovy pair of bell-bottoms while delivering the famous first lines, he brought an attitude and comfort that could have been plucked out of any era.

"Jeremiah was a bullfrog," Chavis sings, before the Joy Reunion’s Robert Easley, Gentry Monreal and Neil Morrison join in, singing the rest of the first verse.

Each of the Team Blake artists resumed swapping lyrics throughout the rest of the song, showcasing their individual strengths before the Joy Reunion ended the final lyric with their impeccable harmonies.

"The Joy Reunion, I am obsessed with your harmonies and your individual voices as well,” Ariana Grande, the first coach to speak after the performance, said. “And, Peedy, I feel like in the first round, I didn’t press my button [for you] because I didn’t know if I heard enough of you in it. This round, while your influences were so clear and present, I heard more of you, and that was really cool!"

"We truly felt the joy. And with you singing as a foursome, the energy was infectious," John Legend added, before Kelly Clarkson called the performance "fun as hell to watch."

Shelton, who was forced to choose only one artist to keep for his team, called the Joy Reunion’s harmonies “flawless” and "pitch-perfect." But noting Chavis' "gift" he ultimately picked the young singer to continue.

“I love the Joy Reunion, but Peedy is just special. I think he not only has a chance of winning this thing, but he also has a chance of having some kind of crazy career when this is over,” Shelton said.

For the Battle Rounds, celebrities Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Camila Cabello and Kristin Chenoweth served as consultants to the four coaches, offering their advice to the Season 21 hopefuls. They will continue to share their advice during the next phase of the Battle Rounds, which return on Tuesday (Oct. 12).

Fans can keep up with Chavis' journey on The Voice every Monday and Tuesday night on NBC.

