Monday night (Nov. 16) wrapped up the last of the Battles rounds on The Voice, and although it wasn't too hectic a night for country music in general, coach Blake Shelton was able to show off a pair of his more promising team members before making a final decision on who would stay with his instruction. Shelton, along with fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Gwen Stefani, are working during the Battles with their celebrity advisors: Kane Brown with Shelton’s team, Leon Bridges on Clarkson's team, Miguel for Legend, and Julia Michaels for Stefani.

One of Shelton's pairings of the night—Ben Allen vs. Sam Stacy—unfortunately got the dreaded montage treatment (Allen won and Stacy was sent home). However, another Battle got the full treatment.

Shelton decided on the ever-earthy strains of John Fogerty for Aaron Scott and Ian Flanigan, tasking them to battle on Creedence Clearwater Revival's classic "Have You Ever Seen the Rain." This is a song that has already been trotted out around Reality Show World 2020 (Arthur Gunn memorably did it up in March for American Idol), but hey, it's a proven crowd pleaser...and Shelton also thought it would suit both Scott's rock leanings and Flanigan's country-to-the-bone stance.

The song certainly is one that easily appeals to both rock and country fans, as well as performers of both genres, and the two singers gave it 100% of their rasp and soaring-to-heaven range abilities. Flanigan strummed a guitar while performing, which added a little dimension to the battle.

"Fantastic job," said an approving Legend, when they finished, but noted that he felt Flanigan showed way more of his personal identity in the performance. Clarkson and Stefani both agreed that Flanigan was the clear winner, with both commenting on how much they approved of the uniqueness of his vocals.

"I was, like, glued to you," raved Clarkson. "It was, like, inappropriate!"

While Flanigan looked mildly awkward attempting to absorb all the fawning, Shelton stepped in and gave his final decision. He first thanked both singers for "putting in the time and the work," resulting in such a well-done matchup. Then, predictably, he chose Flanigan.

Like Clarkson and Stefani, Shelton explained that he was impressed by how unusual Flanigan's vocals sound. "He has got the most unique voice I have ever heard on The Voice," he raved. "He was a dark horse. I was the only one who pushed my button for him!"

Unfortunately, nobody saved Scott, and he was sent on his way back home.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 8PM ET.

