The live gauntlet has been thrown! During Monday night's (Dec. 4) episode of The Voice, the show’s Top 12 gave it their all in hopes to make it to the Top 9.

BIAS from Team Gwen Stefani decided to use his time on the live stage to offer up his own impassioned version of Johnny Cash’s “God's Gonna Cut You Down.”

Before hitting the stage, BIAS met with Stefani and this week’s guest mentor, Chance the Rapper, to talk about the game plan. Stefani encouraged the young hopeful to lean more into the story telling of the track. Chance the Rapper also encouraged BIAS to present the lyrics like he needs to tell everyone about what’s going to happen.

BIAS took that advice and hit the live stage with his usual amount of energy and plenty of powerful vocals. Surrounded by an imaginative abandoned town, BIAS proved why he earned the nickname of Team Stefani's “country soul preacher.” Press play below to see BIAS' take on the Cash classic.

The show's resident country coach, Reba McEntire, had high praise for BIAS, exclaiming, “My gosh you’re good!”

Stefani went on to call BIAS “the purest person” she has ever met and seemed pleasantly shocked about what just played out on the stage. BIAS is now hoping America feels the same and he has enough votes to clinch a spot in the Top 9.

Voting for this season launched at the end of the show. Fans are able to vote one time for one artist via The Voice app or by visiting nbc.com/VoiceVote. Voting results will be announced during Tuesday's (Dec. 5) episode.

