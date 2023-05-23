&#8216;The Voice': Blake Shelton, Finalist Grace West Sing Blake&#8217;s &#8216;Lonely Tonight&#8217; Together [Watch]

The Season 23 finale of The Voice aired on Tuesday night (May 23) and featured incredible duet performances between coaches and their team members.

During the two-hour episode, Blake Shelton — who is retiring from the show for good — took the stage with his final two contestants, who are still in the running for the grand prize.

Halfway through the episode, he and his sole country singer Grace West joined forces on a collaboration of Shelton’s “Lonely Tonight,” a duet which originally features vocals by Ashley Monroe.

Onstage, Shelton and West provided a perfect blend as they traded vocals back and forth on the ballad. Neither vocalist outshined the other. West, who donned a floral floor-length gown, looked comfortable alongside the seasoned Oklahoma country crooner, proving that she fit into the Top 5 seamlessly.

Before teaming with West, Shelton took the stage with his other artist NOIVAS. The two delivered a cover of Michael Buble’s “Home,” which also appears on Shelton’s Pure BS album.

Tuesday night’s broadcast also included special performances by Diplo and Lily Rose, who took the stage with their collab “Sad in the Summer." Cee Lo Green opened the show with a powerful '80s medley, which featured Team Blake’s winners from previous years — a special treat for Shelton.

The Season 23 finale also had special pre-recorded clips from artists like Gwen Stefani, Dolly Parton and more.

