The Voice season 19 Blind Auditions kicked off a new and strange season Monday night (Oct. 19)—because, well, 2020, and all that entails makes everything a bit different— but one thing that remained reassuringly steady was the returning panel of coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend., as well as the welcome return of Shelton's best girl Gwen Stefani. The show's Blind Auditions premiere started off the four teams nicely, with many exciting performances right off the bat.

One of these was Ian Flanigan, who managed to make Shelton turn around his chair with a gravelly, deep rendition of the Zac Brown Band's "Colder Weather." Surprisingly, given his rich and mature delivery, Shelton was the only one who turned for the vocalist.

The star coach expressed surprise when facing Flanigan in person, who proved to be nothing like Zac Brown — instead a rather unassuming-looking 30-year-old that explained he is currently living in a motor home and touring full time, bringing his family along.

"And gargling glass?" asked an incredulous Shelton. "Where's your beard down to here?" he gestured. "Where's your hat? Your giant beer gut? All the things that go along with that voice that you have?"

"You have so much richness in that baritone of yours," agreed Legend. "It sounds like you've lived a thousand lives."

Meanwhile, Clarkson described his vocals as sounding like "A passport that's been used forever!"

Shelton, remaining in baffled mode, compared Flanigan's vocals to Joe Cocker, and then went so far as to say he might possibly have the DNA of a lion, which had girlfriend Stefani erupting in laughter.

