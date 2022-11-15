The Live Playoffs officially began on Monday night (Nov. 14) on Season 22 of The Voice, and, for the first time this season, the Top 16 contestants took the stage separately to deliver solo performances in hopes to move into the next round of the reality TV sing-off competition.

Hopefuls will find out whether or not they get to continue to compete on Tuesday night's (Nov. 15) results show, where 16 singers will become 13. That meant nerves were incredibly high heading into the two-hour broadcast.

Brayden Lape proved that he didn’t want to be one of the three who will be going home. As one of the final performances of the evening, the 16-year-old all-American from the small town of Grass Lake, Mich., channeled Jordan Davis’ “Buy Dirt,” featuring Luke Bryan. The CMA Song of the Year, which is all about faith and family, is normally sung as a duet, but Lape tackled all of the parts of the song by himself. Seated on a stool, he melted hearts everywhere with his earnest rendition of the tune, which saw him playing an acoustic guitar.

“That was so good. That was my favorite performance I’ve seen of yours,” Camila Cabello praised Lape afterward. “You were just so effortless, and it just felt like you had been doing this for so long. It just felt like there was so much ease in the room. I love that song. I never heard it before, but now I wanna go out and buy dirt. I’m really impressed.”

“That was incredible. I can’t believe how calm and collected and perfect you sound,” Blake Shelton added of the young and promising talent. “I’ll say this, too: To The Voice fans watching this show right now, you can either decide what you wanna say, as a voter of this show, that you discovered this guy right here. Or you can wait a couple of years and then start hearing him on the radio. Then, realize you missed your chance to say you discovered this guy.”

Ahead of Lape’s rendition of “Buy Dirt,” he said, “My life has changed so much since being here. Back home, I was always playing football, baseball or basketball. Last year, my sister would be like, 'Brayden. Stop singing. Now to be in the live playoffs, it’s just crazy.”

Fans can tune into The Voice on Tuesday night to find out if Lape’s version of “Buy Dirt” was enough to send him into the Top 13. The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8PM ET/7PM CT only on NBC.