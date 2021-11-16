Holly Forbes took the stage on The Voice on Monday night (Nov. 15) to deliver a stunning cover of Garth Brooks' "The Dance" that floored both the judges and the live audience with its juxtaposition of simplicity and power.

Forbes has had a strong Season 21 run on Ariana Grande's team on The Voice, making it into the Top 13 with a series of well-received performances. She raised the key on Brooks' iconic song, which gave Brooks a No. 1 country hit in 1990 and earned ACM Awards for both Song of the Year and Video of the Year.

Forbes starts out soft in the video below, imparting the legendary song with an emotional edge as she builds the dynamics throughout the performance. The audience begins to cheer as she jumps up into her higher, more powerful range in the song's second half, and rewards her with enthusiastic applause when she winds back down to the softer side to end the emotionally charged performance.

Forbes dedicated the song to her stepmother, who raised her from the age of two, calling her "a shining example of what a mother should be."

The judges had strong reactions to Forbes' delivery, with Blake Shelton mentioning that the song had changed Brooks' life and praising the simplicity of her delivery, while Grande called Forbes' spin on Brooks' signature song "special."

Voting is open right now on Monday night's performances, and Tuesday night (Nov. 16) will find 10 acts declared safe, while the bottom three artists will perform to compete for the Instant Save. When that winner is decided, 11 acts will go forward to next week's shows.

The Voice airs every Monday and Tuesday on NBC.

The Voice Stars, Then + Now: