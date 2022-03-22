The Hoot family is expanding! Jake Hoot turned to social media to share that he and his wife, Brittney, are expecting their first child together.

The 2019 The Voice winner wrote a short song to share the news about their new addition. The couple also enlisted the help of Hoot's daughter Macy, 6, to make the announcement on social media.

"Life was sweet / You made it sweeter / Life was complete / You made it completer / We didn't know just how much we needed you / Baby Hoot comin' soon," he sings as Macy and Brittney hold up signs with the lyrics written on them.

At the end of the video, Macy throws her hands up and falls back on the bed while her dad and step-mom share a kiss.

It's unclear when Baby Hoot will arrive, but it will be in 2022. Hoot and longtime girlfriend Brittney Hoyt tied the knot on March 7, 2021. Macy is Hoot's daughter from a previous relationship.

Winner of Season 17 of The Voice, Hoot has been cutting his teeth in the music industry ever since the finale aired on Dec. 17, 2019. He released his first single, "Better Off Without You," shortly after winning the crown. Hoot made his Grand Ole Opry debut on Feb. 4, 2020. He also released his second single, "I Would've Loved You," in 2021, which features his former The Voice coach, Kelly Clarkson.