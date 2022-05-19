Country Stars Who Have Welcomed Kids in 2022
Last year marked the emergence of a baby boom in country music, as artists decided to grow their families after the COVID-19 pandemic gave everyone a new perspective on life. We're not even halfway through 2022 and many famous couples have already welcomed some sweet new additions.
Taylor Dye, Jennifer Wayne and Michelle Branch are among the country stars who've already welcomed new family members in 2022. Luke Combs, Sam Hunt, Gabby Barrett and others are still expecting and eagerly awaiting.
Scroll down to see which of your favorite country stars have expanded their families or are expecting new bundles of joy this year:
Meet the Country Babies Born in 2022
