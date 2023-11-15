The final round of knockouts took place during Tuesday (Nov. 14) night’s episode of The Voice.

One of the last remaining contestants waiting to fight for her spot on the singing competition was Jordan Rainer of Team Reba McEntire. Despite her time on camera being cut short compared to the other knockouts of the night, viewers were still able to catch a peek into her workshopping session with McEntire and this season’s Mega Mentor, Wynonna Judd.

Before hitting the rehearsal stage, Rainer first explained why she chose to try her hand at Kelsea Ballerini’s “Hole in The Bottle.” She gravitated towards the high energy track because it was something a little unexpected, the song she called “sassy" and "fun" offered up a dynamic contrast to her edgy style.

After hearing a little bit of what the hopeful was planning on bringing to the stage, McEntire shared, “She's the most country act I have on my team.”

Judd seemed to really enjoy Rainer’s unique yet distinctively country sound, “We need that pure kind of country twang.” Press play below to watch a clip of Rainer's final take on Ballerini’s 2020 release.

Rainer’s montage sequence already clued fans of the show into the fact that she would be named victorious in her knockout round, but it wasn’t official until McEntire made the announcement.

After declaring Rainer victorious, the country legend shared some of the reasoning behind her decision, “Jordan stole the show. She’s mysterious. She’s crafty. I'm her coach, and I can't wait to see what she does.”

Rainer joins four other Team Reba members in the playoffs. The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8PM EST on NBC.