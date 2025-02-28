Sometimes the biggest fans are actually very, very tiny.

In her inaugural season as a coach on The Voice, Kelsea Ballerini has seamlessly integrated with the powerhouse coaching panel of Adam Levine, John Legend and Michael Buble.

Since she's new, Ballerini's fanbase showed up in a big way to support her. This week, she was met with a memorable fan and the sweetest moment.

Check out the video below:

Robert Hunter auditioned for The Voice on this week's episode, and that's his little girl, who's apparently a big fan of Ballerini's music.

When asked who her favorite artist is, she adorably responds with "Kelsea Ballerina."

The country star coach's reaction is priceless — she's enamored by the little girl's cute pronunciation.As she names her favorite song, “I’m Going Down Too," Ballerini takes her boots off and runs to the little girl to give her a big hug.

Fans loved this interaction, writing in the comments:

“She took her boots off to run to that baby stop it."

"You know it’s serious when the boots come off."

Having previously participated as a "Comeback Stage" coach in Season 15 and as a Battle Advisor in Season 16, Ballerini's transition to a full-time coaching role has been met with excitement in Season 27.

Her mentorship has already led to the assembly of a strong team, including standout artists like Tatum Scott and Jessica Manalo, in addition to Hunter, who sang Cody Johnson's "'Til You Can't" for his audition. Watch that here:

Country Singers You Forgot Got Their Start on Reality TV: