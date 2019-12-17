Fans of hit reality show The Voice were doubtlessly tuning in with anticipation Tuesday night (Dec. 17), not only to see which of the final four contestants would win the title, but also to enjoy a lot of really good musical performances. Season 17's last night was filled with star-studded performances which included duets with the finalists, as well as some fun standalone A-lister appearances.

Lady Antebellum were the first country stars to hit the stage, performing their hit "What If I Never Get Over You," the lead single from their latest album Ocean. Singers Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley traded off lines on the Voice stage, whetting everyone's appetite to find out who would take home the crown this evening. The sole country contestant was team Kelly Clarkson's Jake Hoot—would he take the prize?

The song marks Lady Antebellum's first single on BMLG after a career at Capitol Nashville, and it's the intro to the group's eighth studio album, which was released on Nov. 15.

