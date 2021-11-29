Lana Scott has been treating viewers to country covers ever since the beginning of her journey on Season 21 of The Voice. But on Monday night (Nov. 29), fans got to see a whole new side of her when she tackled a song outside of her usual genre of choice as part of the show’s “Challenge Week.”

Stepping on the stage and out of her comfort zone, Scott performed a live rendition of Katy Perry’s “The One That Got Away.” Turning the pop hit into a countryfied version, she used her signature twang and delicate soaring vocals to present the song lyrics, while accompanied by violin and acoustic guitar.

“That was so so beautiful. I think it’s insane and so funny that the one week you sing something that isn’t country, you decide to take on one of the biggest and most perfectly written pop songs ever from one of the best pop albums of all time,” Ariana Grande said. “I think it was a beautiful rendition, and you brought Lana into it."

Kelly Clarkson also enjoyed Scott’s performance, describing it as a “Faith Hill country-meets-pop vibe."

“The way you perform is so conversational, and it really came through in that song,” Blake Shelton added. “I don’t see any reason that we wouldn’t hear you singing that on country radio because you made it work. That’s the definition of what challenge week is.”

Although Scott went out of her genre this time around, she didn’t entirely stray away from the subject matter of her previous song choices. Just like “The One That Got Away,” she has been singing breakup songs during her entire run on The Voice. She has so far belted out Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope,” Carly Pearce’s “Next Girl,” and Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams,” to name a few. While it’s uncertain, it could be that Scott has chosen to stick with a specific theme for her performances.

Scott has, indeed, given another successful performance following last week’s “breakout moment,” according to Shelton. But, of course, it will be up to viewers to decide whether or not she will move forward in the competition. Two artists will be sent home when the show returns on Tuesday (Nov. 30).

Be sure to catch The Voice every Monday and Tuesday night on NBC.