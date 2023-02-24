Season 23 will be Blake Shelton's final season as a coach on The Voice. And, just like every season, there will be plenty of razzing on the veteran.

In a promotional video for the upcoming installment of the reality singing competition series, newcomer Niall Horan — of One Direction fame — takes a swing at impersonating Shelton's Oklahoma accent.

Given that he's from Ireland and has a thick accent of his own, it's not half bad.

"Blake Shelton ... yeah. This is my last season on The Voice and I would be honored if you were to be on the last ever Team Blake," the pop star says with an emphatic Southern drawl as the other coaches — including Shelton — laugh.

The "Austin" singer has been a part of The Voice franchise since its inception in 2011. He'll take his seat in that famous red chair for a final time this spring, while Kelly Clarkson will be returning for the ninth time. Horan will be serving as a coach for the first time this season, as will Chance the Rapper.

With Shelton chasing his 10th crown, everyone is out to beat him.

"What is the strategy to beating Blake?" Chance asks in the video.

"Always say 'Oh well, he's got all the country people — you're not gonna stick out on that team — you wanna stand out on mine,'" Clarkson responds.

The video then cuts to a clip of Chance trying to steal a country contender in a sneak peek of the upcoming season, much to Clarkson's delight. According to Shelton, her master plan to coax country contestants away from her competition is to act like she knows about the genre.

"Are you gonna act like you know something about country music?" Shelton asks Horan.

"Yeah, I am," the rookie coach responds. "That's my strategy."

All joking aside, Clarkson tells NBC Insider that Shelton's absence on the show will certainly be felt.

"It’s an incredible thing that he’s done for so many artists. It’s a loss for The Voice," she says before joking, "But it’s a gain for humanity because we get to see less of him. So there’s that!”

Season 23 of The Voice premieres Monday, March 6, at 8PM ET on NBC.