Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Adam Levine are all returning to The Voice as part of its coaches panel for Season 17.

NBC made the announcement on Friday (May 10), according to Billboard, which reports that the iconic reality singing competition is slated to return for its next season later this year.

Host Carson Daly has also been announced to return to The Voice for Season 17.

Season 17 will mark Clarkson's fourth time serving as a Voice coach overall, while Legend will be returning for just the second time. Shelton and Maroon 5 singer Levine are the two longest-serving veterans of The Voice panel; both have been on the program since it launched in 2011, and both have raised their mainstream profiles considerably in that time.

Shelton is the most-winning coach in the history of The Voice, winning a total of six times. He began by winning Season 2 with R&B singer Jermaine Paul before winning with a pair of country singers back-to-back. Cassadee Pope won Season 4, and Danielle Bradbery took home Season 5 for Team Blake.

He followed up by winning Season 7 with Craig Wayne Boyd, and Sundance Head won for Team Blake in Season 11. Shelton's most recent The Voice win was in Season 13, when Chloe Kohanski was crowned the winner.

Season 16 of The Voice is still underway, with the Top 8 slated to perform on Monday (May 13) by teaming up on Beatles duets. The Season 16 finale is set to air on May 21.

