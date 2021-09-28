Blake Shelton is the coach with the most wins and country knowledge on The Voice. But on Monday (Sept. 27), during the Season 21 Blind Auditions, it appeared he had his work cut out for him fighting over talented hopeful and bluegrass player Carson Peters.

Peters earned a rare four-chair turn midway through his cover of the late Don Williams' 1978 hit “Tulsa Time.” Sporting a buttoned-down shirt and mullet, the 17-year-old Tennessee native gave it his all, energizing the crowd with his obvious talent while onlookers clapped along to his performance.

Coach John Legend couldn’t help but smile over Peters’ flawless rendition, and was first to hit his red button before rivals Shelton, Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson followed suit.

“My name is John Legend. I turned for you before any of the other coaches did,” Legend told Peters. “When you started to hit those big notes with such confidence, it looked like you were just having fun up there.”

“There’s no one on my team who plays country, and you know Blake Shelton already has some country singers on his [team],” he continued. “I want you to have a clear, open lane. I took a country singer to the lives, and I literally just won my first CMT Award with Carrie Underwood. We can do this together!”

Shelton, although second to turn for Peters, received a bit of heat from the female coaches as all four judges battled it out for the young contender. Both Clarkson and Grande insisted that Shelton waited too long to turn his chair around for Peters.

“Carson, I’m very impressed,” Shelton started before Clarkson interrupted, saying, “You weren’t very impressed. You were the last one to turn.”

“Was I the last one to turn?” Shelton questioned with skepticism.

“You were the last one, yeah,” Clarkson insisted. Grande agreed before Peters corrected the “Breakaway” hitmaker, telling her that she was the last to turn.

“Because he knows the most about country music, I have to go with Shelton,” Peters added, revealing his decision to choose Shelton as his coach for the TV singing competition.

In addition to his voice, Peters can impress with his fiddle and guitar playing skills. Although he didn’t show off his talents on fiddle during his The Voice audition, in his introduction video, he did mention that his fiddle mastery once led him to guest star on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno and play the Grand Ole Opry alongside his hero, Ricky Skaggs.

