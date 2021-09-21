Blake Shelton landed a strong new team member for his Season 21 The Voice team on Tuesday night (Sept. 21). Lana Scott chose the country superstar as her coach after auditioning with Kelsea Ballerini's "Hole in the Bottle," but not before some serious back-and-forth between Shelton and rival coach Kelly Clarkson.

Scott is 28 years old, and in her intro video, she said that she's been pursuing a career in country music for a decade now. She grew up on country music, and both her grandmother and her father were big country music fans.

Scott describes herself as "pop-country," but she delivered a pretty traditional vocal slant to Ballerini's hit, earning chair turns from both Shelton and Clarkson. Shelton praised her 'whiny" authentic country vocal style, giving Clarkson an opening to argue that she should coach Scott. The pop superstar praised Scott's "really cool stylized country sound ... I wouldn't call it whiny."

Shelton and Clarkson engaged in a spirited debate over which one of them would serve as a better coach for the aspiring country singer, and though Scott had expressed that she hoped to work with Clarkson prior to her audition, she ended up choosing Shelton, who is the sole remaining original coach and has won The Voice more times than any other coach.

Season 21 of The Voice premiered on Monday night (Sept. 20), and Shelton is already building a strong team. He scored a very powerful singer on Monday night with Wendy Moten, who auditioned with the Beatles' "We Can Work It Out." Her blind audition drew a four-chair turn from Shelton, Clarkson, John Legend and Ariana Grande, and Shelton praised it as "a top three blind audition for The Voice, all time."

Shelton also added 19-year-old Peedy Chavis on Monday night after he auditioned with Elvis Presley's "Heartbreak Hotel."

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8PM ET on NBC.

