Blake Shelton pulled away from his coaching duties on Tuesday night (Nov. 6) to sing in front of his fellow castmates and a live studio audience as part of the latest live results show on Season 22 of The Voice.

The longtime coach, who holds the title as the coach with the most wins, treated viewers across America to a performance of his current song, “No Body,” which finds him loving on someone by promising devotion.

“Don't wanna scoot the boots with nobody / Get straight tequila drunk on nobody / Wrap these arms around nobody / No body, but yours,” the country cowboy, 46, put his Oklahoma twang on the tune while joined by his band. “Don't wanna shadows dance with nobody / Slide some cotton off of nobody / Don't wanna wake up kissing nobody / No body, but yours.”

Throughout the performance, the studio audience was able to participate, holding up glow sticks in various shapes that consisted of flowers, Texas longhorn and fire flames as Shelton belted out the lyrics to his catchy song while jamming on an acoustic guitar.

Afterward, Carson Daly urged fans to check out the accompanying video for “No Body,” which shows Shelton embracing the ‘90s era of country music. In the video, he sports a cowboy hat and rocks the signature mullet that he had back when he released his eponymous debut album.

“His mullet is something to behold,” Daly, who will appear alongside Shelton in the upcoming new game show called Barmageddon, said.

“No Body” doesn’t currently appear on any of Shelton’s albums or on an extended play, but it is a possibility that the tune offers fans a taste of what’s to come as Shelton begins the process of exiting The Voice.

In the meantime, Shelton is hoping for another win on the show, as he made a clean sweep with his three competitors during the broadcast. Shelton’s team members, Bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, and Brayden Lape, all were marked safe during the semifinals results telecast. They will now compete in the two-night finale against Team Camila’s Morgan Myles and Team Legend’s Omar Jose Cardona.

The winner of Season 22’s The Voice will be determined on Tuesday night (Nov. 13) on NBC.