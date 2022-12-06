&#8216;The Voice': Blake Shelton Delights With &#8216;No Body&#8217; Performance [Watch]

‘The Voice': Blake Shelton Delights With ‘No Body’ Performance [Watch]

YouTube

Blake Shelton pulled away from his coaching duties on Tuesday night (Nov. 6) to sing in front of his fellow castmates and a live studio audience as part of the latest live results show on Season 22 of The Voice.

The longtime coach, who holds the title as the coach with the most wins, treated viewers across America to a performance of his current song, “No Body,” which finds him loving on someone by promising devotion.

Don't wanna scoot the boots with nobody / Get straight tequila drunk on nobody / Wrap these arms around nobody / No body, but yours,” the country cowboy, 46, put his Oklahoma twang on the tune while joined by his band. “Don't wanna shadows dance with nobody / Slide some cotton off of nobody / Don't wanna wake up kissing nobody / No body, but yours.”

Throughout the performance, the studio audience was able to participate, holding up glow sticks in various shapes that consisted of flowers, Texas longhorn and fire flames as Shelton belted out the lyrics to his catchy song while jamming on an acoustic guitar.

Afterward, Carson Daly urged fans to check out the accompanying video for “No Body,” which shows Shelton embracing the ‘90s era of country music. In the video, he sports a cowboy hat and rocks the signature mullet that he had back when he released his eponymous debut album.

“His mullet is something to behold,” Daly, who will appear alongside Shelton in the upcoming new game show called Barmageddon, said.

“No Body” doesn’t currently appear on any of Shelton’s albums or on an extended play, but it is a possibility that the tune offers fans a taste of what’s to come as Shelton begins the process of exiting The Voice.

In the meantime, Shelton is hoping for another win on the show, as he made a clean sweep with his three competitors during the broadcast. Shelton’s team members, Bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, and Brayden Lape, all were marked safe during the semifinals results telecast. They will now compete in the two-night finale against Team Camila’s Morgan Myles and Team Legend’s Omar Jose Cardona.

The winner of Season 22’s The Voice will be determined on Tuesday night (Nov. 13) on NBC.

Blake Shelton's Winners From 'The Voice': Where Are They Now?

How many of the eight Team Blake winners from The Voice can you name? Blake Shelton is the show's winningest coach, and several have had hits at country radio and beyond. Several more have shifted genres, changed their name or just flat-out gone missing. Here is the latest on every Team Blake winner from The Voice.

Famous Singers from The Voice, Then + Now

Ten years (and counting) made a huge difference for many of the most popular singers and stars of The VoiceBlake Shelton looks noticeably different, but so do some of country music's most memorable performers.

Winners like Cassadee Pope and Danielle Bradbery wore baby faces when they auditioned during their respective seasons. The same can be said for Morgan Wallen, a forgotten castmember from the show who's transformed more than anyone else on this list of The Voice stars then and now.
Filed Under: Blake Shelton, The Voice
Categories: Country Music News, Country Music Videos, Reality Television
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country