In a night honoring Blake Shelton last season in the coach's chair, The Voice wasted no time paying tribute to the coach with the most wins in the history of the show.

The Season 23 finale opened with Shelton walking the halls of the set surrounded with crew members and fans waving red foam fingers that read "Team Blake." After making it to his chair and proper introductions were made, host Carson Daly said they would be honoring Shelton with an '80s themed night — because he loves that era.

Cee Lo Green made his return to the stage of The Voice to open the show with a roaring rendition of John Mellencamp's "Jack and Diane." The '80s medley continued with covers of "Don't You Forget About Me" by Simple Minds and Bon Jovi's "Living on a Prayer."

Several former contestants joined in on the fun, starting with former Season 13 contestant Chloe Kohanksi. Cam Anthony, winner of Season 20, was next to take the stage, followed by Wendy Moten, who competed on Season 21, and Bodie, who was a part of Season 22.

Once the roaring performance came to an end, Daly revealed what all four guests have in common: Each were members of Team Blake during their respective seasons.

It's the first of what promises to be many surprises for Shelton throughout the finale. The country singer has been with the reality singing competition series since its inception. The show also began with Green, Adam Levine and Christina Aguilera, who made those spinning red chairs so iconic.

Shelton has the best chance of winning this season as he has two of the final five competitors on his team — Grace West and NOIVAS. Each of the other coaches have one team member competing for the crown: Gina Miles (Team Niall), D. Smooth (Team Kelly Clarkson) and Sorelle (Team Chance the Rapper).