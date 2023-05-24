Blake Shelton has said goodbye to The Voice, and he went out with his usual signature humor intact. While many talented coaches have come and gone over the years, the country singer has remained in his chair for all 23 seasons of the show. It's an accomplishment that is admired by his fellow coaches, but that doesn't mean they didn't take the chance to poke fun at him.

"Is this like the Elton thing, where he'll have his final season five times and I make six of these videos? Blake, are you pulling an Elton?" Miley Cyrus says in a pre-recorded video tribute to Shelton.

"Wow, I cannot believe it's your last season," admits Chance the Rapper. "Even though you mentioned it every day."

"23 seasons? I mean, I don't even know how you can drink that much liquor," Usher quips, referring to Shelton's "water" cup on set.

The R&B singer also joked about Shelton's inability to dance, despite his efforts to show off his moves on the show. The next several clips showed several former coaches reminiscing on their time with the country artist.

"Blake, it was such an honor to sit next to you for the seasons that I was at The Voice," Cyrus says, adding, "I'm totally lying, it was actually a nightmare."

"I know deep down that we're really friends," Nick Jonas. "At least I think we are."

Not everything was a joke, however. Some coaches used their time to thank Shelton and wish him well.

"I know that I always give you crap," Kelly Clarkson admits before saying, "But I think that you literally are the greatest — I don't think, I know you're the greatest coach to ever be on this show."

"You're the heart and the soul of The Voice," Legend says.

"Have a good retirement, old man," quips Cyrus, while Chance the Rapper adds, "Find another job."

Tuesday night's finale marked Shelton's final appearance on The Voice. Reba McEntire has been announced as his replacement moving ahead to Season 24.