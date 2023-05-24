Blake Shelton will forever be known as the Greatest of all Time (GOAT) of The Voice. Throughout the Season 23 finale on Tuesday night (May 23), the country singer was honored by his wife, fellow coaches and his former team members. Many of those moments were surprises for Shelton, including one final message from another GOAT — George Strait.

The King of Country recorded a special message for his fellow country singer, and the show aired it shortly after Shelton's former team members sang a special tribute to him.

"Hey Blake," Strait says. "Just wanted to say congratulations on the successful run that you had at The Voice. You really stole the show, man. You really did."

"So congratulations on that and wish you the best of luck in whatever you decide to do next," he continues. "I'm sure it will be great, whatever it is. And I'll see you out there on the road sometime."

"That's the true King of Country, right there," Shelton says after watching the video.

The "No Body" singer announced in 2022 that he would be leaving The Voice after 23 seasons. Not only has he sat in his red chair for more seasons than any other coach in the show's history — serving since Season 1 — he's also the coach with the most wins in the history of the show.

Shelton amassed nine total wins during his tenure. Unfortunately, he was unable to secure a 10th win on his final season. That went to rookie coach Niall Horan and his team member Gina Miles. Despite the loss, no one can hold a candle to what Shelton has accomplished over the years.

Reba McEntire has been named his replacement for Season 24. She'll be joined by Horan, John Legend and Shelton's wife, Gwen Stefani, as fellow coaches.