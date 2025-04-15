The Voice is doubling up on "mega mentors" for Season 27. LeAnn Rimes and Sheryl Crow will give their insight to the remaining contestants.

This marks Rimes' first appearance on the U.S. version of the show. She has been a coach on both the Australian and U.K. versions.

Crow, on the other hand, was a team advisor for Blake Shelton during Season 4. Danielle Bradbery, a member of Team Blake at the time, would go on to win the season, becoming the youngest competitor to do so at the age of 16.

What Is a Mega Mentor on The Voice?

Different from other team or battle advisors, mega mentors advise more than one contestant and more than one team. In years past, the mega mentor has had their input on all four teams and every competitor.

This season, Rimes and Crow will each mentor two teams through the playoff rounds, making them the "playoff advisors." Rimes will help members of Team John Legend and Adam Levine, while Crow will aid those on Team Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Buble.

The show has featured a key advisor dating all the way back to its sixth season, when Chris Martin served in that role. That position morphed into a "mega mentor" around Season 23, when Reba McEntire came in to advise all four teams.

Other country singers who have filled the role: Wynonna Judd, Keith Urban, Shania Twain, and Taylor Swift.

Who Is the Country Coach on The Voice This Season?

Ballerini is serving as the unofficial country coach this season. The chair belonged to Blake Shelton for the majority of the show's run before McEntire came in for Seasons 24-26.

Shelton is still the winningest coach in the history of The Voice, with nine victories under his belt.

Fans can watch The Voice Mondays at 8PM ET on NBC.