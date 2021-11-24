Blake Shelton may have his hands full as a coach with three of his artists vying for the win on Season 21 of The Voice. But on Tuesday night (Nov. 23), he took a short break from his coaching gig to sing onstage with the remaining members of his team.

The country superstar and his talented squad of budding artists, Wendy Moten, Paris Winningham and Lana Scott, tackled the 1960s Motown smash “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)," originally recorded by the Four Tops.

Going back in time, all four singers swayed from side to side and incorporated finger snaps into their performance. Shelton kicked off the first lyrics and held the microphone with two hands before his talented group of singers joined in, singing select lead parts on the song.

The performance was well-received by the studio audience and Shelton's fellow coaches, Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson, who were shown dancing in their seats.

Of course, there’s no knowing what could happen when shows air live, and after the performance, Moten unfortunately fell on the stage and appeared to injure herself. Her fellow Team Blake members, including Shelton and even Carson Daly, rushed to her aid. Luckily, the singer was able to get up and walk off stage on her own. She later returned in front of cameras to reveal that she was okay.

"I'm okay. I'm a little bruised, but you know what? I'm still ready to go!" Moten told viewers.

Shelton wasn’t the only coach to take up the microphone for an encore-worthy performance. During the 1-hour telecast, Grande also sang along with her remaining teammates, Holly Forbes and Jim and Sasha Allen. The pop singer and her cast of competitors hit the stage before Shelton, surprising fans with a harmony-filled rendition of “FourFiveSeconds,” originally sung by heavy hitters Kanye West, Paul McCartney and Rihanna.

