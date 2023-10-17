Viewers got their first taste of the 2023 Battle Rounds during Tuesday night’s (Oct. 17) episode of The Voice.

One of the most beautiful and heated battles to come out of the night was the country head-to-head between Team Reba contestants Jackson Snelling and Jordan Rainer.

Before hitting the stage, both of the hopefuls met with their coach, Reba McEntire, to talk strategy. For their Battle Round, McEntire challenged her contestants with adding their own unique sound to a country duet that she’s more than familiar with, “The Heart Won’t Lie.”

McEntire released “The Heart Won’t Lie” with Vince Gill in 1993. For their take on the country love song, Rainer and Snelling took turns exchanging the heartfelt lyrics about two souls longing for each other even after years have passed. Throughout the majority of the song McEntire was all smiles, beaming bright while listening to her contestants give it their all.

Follow the wrap of the song, McEntire's fellow coaches quickly launched into their feedback, sharing which contestant they'd like to see progress in the competition. Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan voiced their support for Rainer, while John Legend let it be known he wanted to see Snelling again.

At the end of the day, the choice belonged solely with McEntire. She started talking through the tough decision by offering her thanks to both of the contestants for being so "coachable."

"I can tell a drastic difference from when we were in there rehearsing, to now," she said.

The country legend continued, "Jackson, you did such a good job. You're smiling, you're cute as a button, and I just love you to pieces. Every time I see you, you're just so friendly and open, and your voice is the same way."

McEntire then turned her attention to Rainer, applauding her choice to ditch her signature glasses to allow for a more vulnerable approach to the tender duet. After praising their combined sound and harmonies one more time, McEntire declared Rainer the winner of the battle.

McEntire and the rest of the coaches will return next week for another batch of Battle Rounds. The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8PM EST on NBC.