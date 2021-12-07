The Top 5 artists were revealed during Tuesday (Dec. 7) night's Live Top 8 eliminations episode on Season 21 of The Voice. Four artists were deemed safe during the 1-hour telecast, and four others had to compete for the final Instant Save slot and a shot at making it into the live finale.

Safe from eliminations was Team Blake’s Wendy Moten, who channeled a successful cover of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s “You’re All I Need to Get By” the night before. A fan-favorite all season long, Moten has so far gotten through each week unscathed (aside from recently tripping over a speaker on stage) and has not had to perform for any Instant Save fan votes. A longtime member of the music industry who has provided backing vocals for many stars, Moten has been credited by her coach Blake Shelton for showing “strength and “perseverance” after competing with both of her arms in casts.

“Honestly, I didn’t think I’d make it this far,” Moten said during the live results show. “After everything I’ve done, this is new territory. I’ve met some of the most amazing coaches, people and crews, and everything, so this is a new beginning. I’m ready for the next 30 years!”

Paris Winningham, who also represents Shelton’s team, made it into the Top 5 as well. He recently sang Teddy Pendergrass' "Close the Door" and shared a duet on Eric Clapton’s “Change the World” with Moten. He has been sharing his story of being adopted as a child throughout his journey on The Voice and has not had to compete for Instant Save votes during the competition.

Winningham and Moten weren’t the only two on Team Blake to fight for a spot in the Top 5. Lana Scott was also waiting to hear results, and learned she was in the bottom four later in the evening. Scott performed a rousing rendition of Lainey Wilson’s “Things A Man Oughta Know,” but her performance was not enough to advance her another week. She went home with Team Legend’s Joshua Vacanti and Team Grande’s Jim and Sasha Allen. Jershika Maple was also announced in the bottom four going into the Instant Save performances. Her rendition of “Break Every Chain” earned her the coveted Instant Save slot and another chance at winning it all.

Shelton now has two artists left vying for the win — Moten and Winningham — next to Kelly Clarkson’s Girl Named Tom and Hailey Mia, who are also in the running for the grand prize. John Legend is now competing with Maple, while Ariana Grande has no artists left on her team. Shelton is currently the coach with the most wins, and only time will tell if he pulls another victory.

The Season 21 winner of The Voice will be announced Tuesday (Dec. 14) on NBC.