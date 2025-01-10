The Wiggles Tap Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson and More for First Country Album

The Wiggles are going country.

The Australian music group are throwing on their boots and hats for a special country album, Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!, arriving March 7.

The project promises to be a knee-slappin' good time with special collaborations with several country artists, including Dolly Parton and Lainey Wilson. Fans can pre-order the album now.

"This is one of the most exciting projects we’ve ever been part of, in fact, I’ve never spent so much time on an album before," Wiggles co-founder Anthony Wiggles says in a statement.

“Country music is all about storytelling and connection and combining that with The Wiggles’ fun and imagination felt like the perfect match."

"We can’t wait for families everywhere to hear these songs!”

Which Country Artists Are Featured on The Wiggles Country Album?

In addition to Parton and Wilson, the 32-track Wiggle Up, Giddy Up! will feature Dasha, Jackson Dean, MacKenzie Porter and Australian native Morgan Evans.

Other artists include Orville Peck, Kaylee Bell and Troy Cassar-Daley as well as The Wolfe Brothers, Travis Collins, Lucky Oceans and the late Slim Dusty.

The children's singing group has already released the title track with Dasha. Watch the video below:

The Wiggles' Wiggle Up, Giddy Up! Tracklist:

1. "Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!" feat. Dasha

2. "Counting 1 to 5"

3. "Friends!" feat. Dolly Parton

4. "We're the Cowboys"

5. "Friends of Dorothy" feat. Orville Peck

6. "Watching the Ponies"

7. "Hats, Boots, Ride!"

8. Introduction to "Let's Ride!"

9. "Let's Ride" feat. Lainey Wilson

10. "Rock-a-Bye You Bear" feat. MacKenzie Porter

11. "Standing in Line" feat. Troy Cassar-Daley

12. "Big Red Ute"

13. "Say the Dance, Boots 'N All" feat. Kaylee Bell

14. "Cowboys and Cowgirls"

15. "Dorothy Doll" feat. The Wolfe Brothers

16. "Toot Toot, Chugga Chugga, Big Red Ute" feat. Morgan Evans

17. "We Pack the Ute to Go Camping"

18. "Here Come the Chickens"

19. "Someone Left the Gate Open"

20. "Lachy Sings, Lucky Swings" feat. Lucky Oceans

21. Introduction to "It's Tough Being Three Years Old"

22. "It's Tough Being Three Years Old" feat. Jackson Dean

23. "Calling All Cows" feat. Morgan Evans

24. "Bouncing Balls"

25. "I Love to Have a Dance with Dorothy" feat. Slim Dusty

26. "A Country Singer" feat. Travis Collins

27. "Pick Up Truck Driving"

28. "What Does a Cow Do?"

29. "The Hokey Pokey" - Western Style

30. "We Will Always Be Friends"

31. "Love is Like a Butterfly"

32. "Wabash Cannonball"