Thom Shepherd has just filmed a video for his latest single, 'Beer Pong Anthem,' and he's letting Taste of Country readers see it first.

'Beer Pong Anthem' comes from his latest project, an EP appropriately titled 'The 6-Pack,' which is composed entirely of songs about drinking. Other songs on the collection include 'I Wasn't Gonna Drink Today,' 'Pour Some More Por Favor' and 'Pier Pressure.'

“I don't know why I have an affinity for drinking songs; I guess they say write what you know,” Shepherd reflects. “But I don't think I have a drinking song problem. I never write them when I'm sad, angry, alone, or when I'm driving. Ok, I may have written one alone. I can lay it down anytime, I just don't want to!"

Shepherd is also trying to bring the World Series of Beer Pong Cup back to Texas. He's putting together 10 teams to participate in the competition in Las Vegas. They will vie to win the $50,000 grand prize Beer Pong Cup. The Texas Beer Pong Tour, sponsored by Twang Beer Salt, will be held in 10 Texas cities through December 2014, with Shepherd performing at each tournament in addition to kicking off each night’s competition.

He plans on releasing a companion full-length project titled 'The 12-Pack' in 2015.