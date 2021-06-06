Thomas Rhett’s Three Daughters Initially Hoped Their New Sibling Would Be a Baby Brother

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, recently announced that they're expecting baby number four -- and it's a girl. The country star couple have plenty of experience raising daughters: They're also parents to five-year-old Willa Gray, three-year-old Ada James and 14-month-old Lennon Love.

"I feel like I've got the ropes down as to what that looks like, being a dad to a girl," Rhett told People recently. "So when I found out we were having a fourth, I was like, 'Well, I've already got the clothes. I know how to do this. This is just round four of it.'"

But the singer admits that his daughters were initially a little disappointed not to be getting a baby brother this time around.

"Lauren was showing them the pregnancy test and she was like, 'This means that you're going to have another sister.' And they both were just like, 'But we wanted a brother!' And they looked at me like it was my fault," Rhett recounts. "And I was like, 'No, this is going to be awesome. Maybe one day we'll have a boy.'"

Rhett goes on to say that finding out he was going to be a dad again felt "wild," but adds that "We always wanted five kids, so we're just kind of working our way there."

Despite the fact that a large family has always been in the couple's plans, Akins' current pregnancy took both of them by surprise. Rhett explains that they found out about it during a ski trip to Colorado to celebrate his birthday, when Akins started unexpectedly experiencing early pregnancy symptoms.

"We were on a ski lift, and my wife kept saying that she was just feeling nauseous and somehow I convinced her it was from her face being burnt," Rhett says. "I was like, 'Maybe it's sun poisoning.' Or, 'Maybe it's this.' And she was like, 'I don't know, this feels kind of different.'"

Finally, the singer wondered if his wife could possibly be pregnant, but she initially dismissed the idea. "She was like, 'There's no way I'm pregnant.' And I was like, 'Well, there's definitely a way,'" Rhett continues. "And we went and got a pregnancy test, and literally within 15 seconds, there were two pink lines on the pregnancy test."

Though the news was unexpected, the couple were immediately excited to add to their family once again, and they even called their parents from their ski trip to share the good news. And while their three child might have wished for a baby brother, Rhett says he can't wait to meet daughter number four.

"My girls are my whole world and there truly is nothing more special than being a dad of beautiful little girls and something I take a lot of pride in," he reflects. "It's going to be a wild and chaotic next 25 years, but I'm ready to embrace it."

