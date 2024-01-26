Thomas Rhett Helped Conner Smith Get Over an Ex-Girlfriend

Conner Smith's debut album, Smoky Mountains, is out now. His song, "Creek Will Rise" is flying up the country music charts, as well.

But it wasn't too long ago that the rising star was just a normal 16-year-old, going to see one of his favorite country music artists in concert.

On the latest episode of Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, Smith tells a story about attending a Thomas Rhett show in 2016 that made a big impact on him.

"When I was 16, I went on a date with a girl to a Thomas Rhett show. I remember, it was out at Ascend Amphitheater, and uh, we were up in the lawn. He played 'Die a Happy Man,' and we were trying ... I was trying to like slow dance with her, like, be all sweet."

"The next day, she broke up with me," Smith adds.

We share a laugh here, before he continues the story. "And then like 4 years later, I'm on tour with him [Rhett] and I'm like, 'I guess I got the last laugh there,' you know what I mean?" he recalls.

Smith has even told this story onstage a few times — it's an audience favorite.

Talk about the most perfect payback and vindication in a breakup.

Check out the full interview with one of country music's brightest up-and-coming stars, Conner Smith, on the latest episode of Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, wherever you get your podcasts.

His debut album, Smoky Mountains, dropped on Jan. 26.

