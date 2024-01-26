16 New Country Songs + Albums You Missed This Week, Plus 1 You Absolutely Need to Hear (Jan. 20-26)

Four country albums help fill up this week's (Jan. 20-26) list of new country releases. Additionally, you'll find great songs from Tyler Hubbard, Charley Crockett, Morgan Wallen and Glen Campbell.

That's right, there's a new Glen Campbell project coming, and the first tease is a duet between the legend and Eric Church. The Ghost on the Canvas Sessions will drop on April 19, featuring Dolly Parton, Eric Clapton, Carole King and more. Find "Hold on Hope" as one of the featured songs below.

The new Josh Abbott Band album earned consideration for our Song You Need to Hear feature, but ultimately, this week's honor went to a different Texan with an original sound you need to hear. Somewhere Down the Road is worth the 36 minutes, however — it's the best of the full-length albums released this week.

Scroll down to see all 16 songs and albums released in country music between Jan. 20 and Jan. 26, followed by the staff pick for the song you need to hear. More will be added to this list as they're revealed on Friday.

New Songs Released This Week (Jan. 20-26):

Charles Esten, Love Ain't Pretty (Album Drop)

Charles Esten
Charley Crockett, $10 Cowboy (Album Announce, April 25)

Son of Davy / Thirty Tigers
Chase McDaniel, Blame It on Country Music (EP Drop)

Big Machine Records
Conner Smith, Smoky Mountains (Album Drop)

Valory Music Co.
Glen Campbell, Eric Church, "Hold on Hope"

Ian Munsick, White Buffalo: Voices of the West (Documentary Drop)

Josh Abbott Band, Somewhere Down the Road (Album Drop)

Pretty Damn Tough
Kameron Marlowe, Ella Langley, "Strangers"

Lecade, "Bed We Made"

MacKenzie Porter, "Nobody's Born With a Broken Heart"

Morgan Wallen, "Spin You Around"

Randall King, Into the Neon (Album Drop)

Warner Music Nashville
Runaway June, Smoke, Wine & Whiskey (EP Drop)

Quartz Hill Records
Shaboozey, "Anabelle"

Shane Smith & the Saints, Norther (Album Announce, March 1)

Thirty Tigers
Tyler Hubbard, "Turn"

One Song You Need to Hear This Week:

Charley Crockett, "$10 Cowboy"

