Congrats to Nate Smith, who notched the very first country airplay No. 1 of 2024 with "World on Fire." That's not quite good enough to top this monthly Top 40 list, however.

Smith's radio hit settles behind a few songs that have done better in sales, streaming and fan polls. Chris Stapleton's "White Horse" slides up one spot to take the No. 1 position for January 2024, but songs by Luke Combs, Dan + Shay and Hardy are close behind.

Scroll down to see the full list, click to listen to any of the 40 songs from January 2024 and then take the fan poll.

As always, the January 2024 list of the Top 40 country songs is equal parts airplay, sales and streaming charts, plus fan ratings. Staff opinion breaks any ties.

New Country Songs for January 2024:

Jason Aldean, “Let Your Boys Be Country” (28)

Dillon Carmichael, “Drinkin’ Problems” (29)

Old Dominion & Megan Moroney, “Can’t Break Up Now” (33)

Bubbling Under:

Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan, "Cowboys & Plowboys"

Jelly Roll, "Halfway to Hell"

Bailey Zimmerman, "Where It Ends"

Top 5 Country Songs of January 2024:

1. Chris Stapleton, “White Horse” (+1) — It's been a steady ascent for what is arguably the biggest radio hit of Chris Stapleton's career.

2. Luke Combs, “Where the Wild Things Are” (+2)— Combs took a chance with this story song and it has paid off. Fans love it, and it sounds great on the radio.

3. Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson, "Save Me" (-2) — "Save Me" remains popular among fans and continues to be a sales leader.— FAN POLL WINNER!

4. Dan + Shay, "Save Me the Trouble" (+9) — There's little doubt that Dan + Shay's newest song will hit No. 1 on airplay charts soon.

5. Zach Bryan (Feat. Kacey Musgraves), “I Remember Everything” (-2) — It's the same story for Zach Bryan — everyone but radio loves his music. — TOP SALES!

The Rest of This Month's Top 40:

6. Hardy, “Truck Bed” (-1)

7. Cody Johnson, “The Painter” (+4)

8. Jordan Davis, “Tucson Too Late” (+8)

9. Morgan Wallen, “Everything I Love” (-)

10. Jessie Murph & Jelly Roll, “Wild Ones” (-)

11. Nate Smith, “World on Fire” (-4) — NO. 1 AIRPLAY TO BEGIN JANUARY 2024!

12. George Birge, “Mind on You” (+6)

13. Riley Green (Feat. Luke Combs), “Different ‘Round Here” (+4)

14. Carly Pearce (Feat. Chris Stapleton), “We Don't Fight Anymore” (+5)

15. Morgan Wallen (Feat. Eric Church), “Man Made a Bar” (+11)

16. Thomas Rhett (Feat. Morgan Wallen), “Mamaw’s House” (+5)

17. Chris Janson, “All I Need Is You” (+5)

18. Chayce Beckham, “23” (+10)

19. Warren Zeiders, “Pretty Little Poison” (-11)

20. Kenny Chesney, “Take Her Home” (+13)

21. Kane Brown, “I Can Feel It” (+2)

22. Lainey Wilson, “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” (+9)

23. Conner Smith, “Creek Will Rise” (+1) — NEW SMOKEY MOUNTAINS ALBUM OUT JAN. 26!

24. Tyler Hubbard, “Back Then Right Now” (+5)

25. Chris Young, “Young Love & Saturday Nights” (+7)

26. Megan Moroney, “I’m Not Pretty” (+9)

27. Parker McCollum, “Burn It Down” (-15)

28. Jason Aldean, “Let Your Boys Be Country”

29. Dillon Carmichael, “Drinkin’ Problems”

30. Gabby Barrett, “Glory Days” (+4)

31. Scotty McCreery, “Cab In a Solo” (+6)

32. Brothers Osborne, “Nobody’s Nobody” (+4)

33. Old Dominion & Megan Moroney, “Can’t Break Up Now”

34. Jackson Dean, “Fearless (The Echo)” (+4)

35. Sam Hunt, “Outskirts”

36. Brian Kelley, “See You Next Summer” (-6)

37. Carrie Underwood, “Out of That Truck” (+2)

38. Michael Ray (Feat. Meghan Patrick), “Spirits and Demons”

39. Chase Matthew, “Love You Again”

40. Toby Keith, “Don’t Let the Old Man In” (-15)