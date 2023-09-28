Here Are the Lyrics to Toby Keith, &#8216;Don&#8217;t Let the Old Man In&#8217;

Here Are the Lyrics to Toby Keith, ‘Don’t Let the Old Man In’

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Toby Keith's "Don't Let the Old Man In" lyrics proved to be perfect for Clint Eastwood.

The actor's 2018 movie The Mule used the song and it hit hard, but maybe not as hard as it hit when Keith took to the stage to sing the song on Thursday night (Sept. 28).

With teary eyes and a noticeable shake, Keith worked through a ballad he says he chose because it inspires those who've been touched by his cancer journey.

The legend's cancer journey provided a backdrop for the performance. He revealed he was battling stomach cancer in summer 2022, and a year later admitted that he was not yet through it. He sounded optimistic at the time, but his emotions and the dark nature of the performance at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards sent a different message.

Below are the lyrics to Keith's "Don't Let the Old Man In," a song he wrote by himself for the movie soundtrack. It's a rare song where the lyrics on paper are as strong as they are wrapped in steel guitar.

Toby Keith's "Don't Let the Old Man In: Lyrics:

Don't let the old man in / I wanna leave this alone / Can't leave it up to him / He's knocking on my door.

And I knew all of my life / That someday it would end / Get up and go outside / Don't let the old man in.

Chorus:
Many moons I have lived / My body's weathered and worn / Ask yourself how would you be / If you didn't know the day you were born.

Try to love on your wife / And stay close to your friends / Toast each sundown with wine / Don't let the old man in.

Repeat Chorus:

When he rides up on his horse / And you feel that cold bitter wind / Look out your window and smile / Don't let the old man in / Look out your window and smile / Don't let the old man in.

