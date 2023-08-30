I recently had a chance to sit down with Brian Kelley, the "Florida" of Florida Georgia Line, and he opened up about what he believes it will take for him to become a solo act that prospers in country music.

Kelley told me he realizes the odds are stacked against him — not many group members have gone on to have monumental careers as a solo act, so he is literally "singing like my career depends on it."

This week on Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, the "See You Next Summer" singer explains how he has been pushing himself even harder for his second solo project.

"Sonically and vocally, I'm just pushing. Just really trying to squeeze as much out of life as I can, as much out of myself as I can." he says, stressing how hard he's been working on his lead vocals.

It takes a lot of work to be a lead vocalist on a large tour, so Kelley says he's been warming up properly and cooling down his vocal cords afterwards.

"I'm driven, I'm competitive, and that's all intentional. It's super serious, it's like, I've got to stand on my own two feet now," he says.

After spending 20 or so minutes with Kelley, it's very apparent to me that he means business with his solo career. He totally understands what it will take, and with the past experience he is bringing with him as a hitmaking duo member, he already has a head start on new solo acts who are trying to make it in the country music world.

Check out my full interview with Brian Kelley in the latest episode of Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts from.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

