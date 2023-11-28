Jason Aldean’s ‘Let Your Boys Be Country’ Lyrics Fit Right Now

Jason Aldean is a boy dad, so it wasn't hard for him to find himself in the "Let Your Boys Be Country" lyrics.

"For me, I feel like it was a fitting song right now," he tells Taste of Country.

"Let Your Boys Be Country" is the second single from Aldean's Highway Desperado album.

The song was written by Jaron Boyer, Allison Veltz and Micah Wilshire.

Aldean's son Memphis, daughter Navy and wife Brittany all appear with him in the music video.

"I got a 5-year-old little boy who's growing up in a crazy world right now," Aldean tells Taste of Country. "It's like, 'Man, just let 'em be kids. Let them be little. Let them go play and do all the things they're supposed to do and figure things out for themselves.'"

That's more or less what his followup to "Try That in a Small Town" is about, although the lyrics to "Let Your Boys Be Country" follow a boy's journey to manhood. Southern manners, a want to be outdoors and pride for county and country are a few other touchstones of this mid-tempo waltz.

"Little boys grow up to be men that are supposed to get married and take care of their family and be providers," Aldean adds, talking to Taste of Country Nights host Evan Paul. "As parents, you gotta raise 'em to be that. To me, it was a song that hit home when it comes to thinking about him being little and what's in store for him later."

Aldean only has one son among his three daughters, so his plea will be to "Let our boy be country." Don't expect that to change, as the singer says he's 100 percent done fathering children.

"I always tell my wife, if you have a different baby, it's going to be with a different husband. I am out of the game."

Here Are the Lyrics to Jason Aldean, "Let Your Boys Be Country":

Let your boys be country / Let 'em keep that red dirt on his boots / Make 'em proud of that middle nowhere he's got down in his roots / Let 'em work in a hayfield sweating for a little summer cash / Raise 'em hard, raise 'em tough / Bring 'em up to have their brother's back.

Chorus

Let 'em ride 'round in trucks, making backroad noise / Let 'em hang out on Friday, getting wild with the boys / Let 'em go to the woods in the cold painted up camo green / Yeah, let 'em chase, let 'em fall for a small-town girl / Let everything inside these county lines be his whole world / You want him to grow up to be someone he's damn proud to be / Mamas, let your boys be country.

Teach 'em Yes, ma'am and No, ma'am / And never turn down a cold beer / Tell 'em there ain't nothing greener than the grass he's standing on right here.

Repeat Chorus

Yeah, let 'em chase, let 'em fall for a small-town girl / Let everything inside these county lines be his whole world / You want him to grow up to be someone he's damn proud to be / Mamas, let your boys be country.

Let 'em ride 'round in trucks, making backroad noise.

Let 'em hang out on Friday, getting wild with the boys.

Let 'em go to the woods in the cold painted up camo green.

Mamas, let your boys be country.

Let your boys be country.