Tom Selleck Without a Mustache Is an Absolute Mood [Pictures]
Actor Tom Selleck is a Mustache Hall of Famer, but photos exist of the Blue Bloods star clean-shaven. Frankly, those are pretty appealing, too.
It's very possible that the pictures we found of Selleck — young and old — sans mustache will shake you to your core. The truth is, however, he's gone through several transitions over the years.
When Selleck first started to land acting roles in the 1970s, he was a toned-up hunk never far from a beautiful leading lady. In the '80s, he starred as Thomas Magnum in Magnum P.I. That's probably where this look became his signature. The phrase "thirst trap" was still four decades away, but he did OK.
In the '90s and 2000s, Selleck starred in a variety of movies (Three Men and a Baby) and TV shows and made for TV movies (Jessie Stone). For the better part of 15 years, he's been Police Commissioner Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods.
That role seems to be ending, unless Selleck and his castmates can keep CBS from scrapping the highly rated drama. What's next for Selleck? More TV? A few new movies?
A Chris Stapleton-esque beard?
Find 24 pictures of Tom Selleck below, including several of him with no mustache. Think of it as his story told through facial hair.
PICTURES: Tom Selleck Without a Mustache is a Mood!
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes
