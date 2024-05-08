Friends star Matthew Perry had just purchased a sleek mid-century estate in the Los Angeles area prior to his untimely death in October of 2023, and the luxurious property is now for sale for just over $5 million.

Realtor.com reports that Perry purchased the house in the hills above the Sunset Strip for $4,995,000 in an off-market deal in May of 2023. He apparently never resided there before his unexpected death that October at the age of 54.

The 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 2,793-square-foot midcentury modern home is currently on the market for $5,195,000, which breaks down to $1,860 per square foot and a monthly payment of $35,663.

Originally built in 1957, the stunning property underwent a complete renovation in 1991. The luxurious amenities include:

Glass walls surrounding a central patio.

Hardwood floors, with stone finishes in the bathrooms.

An oversized living room with a double-sided fireplace that also opens onto the dining room.

A fully updated eat-in kitchen.

A screening room.

A private pool area.

Perry starred as Chandler Bing on Friends from 1994 until 2004. The Canadian American actor famously struggled with drugs and alcohol throughout his run on the show and afterward. He died in his hot tub, and an autopsy later concluded that he died from the "acute effects of ketamine" and subsequent drowning.

Greg Holcomb and Timothy Durkovic from Douglas Elliman jointly hold the listing on Matthew Perry's California home. Scroll through the pictures below to see inside, and keep scrolling to see the homes of more beloved television stars.

INSIDE: Tour Mattew Perry's Former Home That Just Landed On The Market A new real estate listing is giving an inside look at a home purchased by actor Matthew Perry just months before his untimely death. Realtor.com has released photos from the alleged property that is currently being sold for $5.1 million.



Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

PICTURES: See Inside 'Modern Family' Star Ariel Winter's Stunning Nashville Mansion Modern Family star Ariel Winter has purchased a 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 5,284-square-foot mansion in a rural community outside of Nashville for just under $3 million, and pictures show a lavish home that offers luxury in a very quiet setting. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside 'Full House' Star Lori Loughlin's Stunning $17.5 Million Mansion Full House star Lori Loughlin is selling her $17.5 million mansion in California, and pictures show a spectacular luxury residence fit for a beloved TV star. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

What Happened To the Cast of 'Reba'? See the cast of Reba McEntire's TV show Reba, then and now with updates on where each of the primary actors ended up.

See the Cast of 'Home Improvement' Then vs. Now