Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves share two different dark sides of a devastating heartbreak during the "I Remember Everything" lyrics.

A hopeless shadow is cast over the song when Bryan begins with, "Rotgut whiskey's gonna ease my mind." While the inspiration behind "I Remember Everything" has not been revealed, he's clearly tortured by an endless thread of memories after he messed up a pure love.

Musgraves all but confirms the flash-bang start and slow end with her lyrics: "You're like concrete feet in the summer heat / That burns like hell when two souls meet / No, you'll never be the man that you always swore / But I'll remember you singing in that '88 Ford," she sings.

The two wrote the lyrics to "I Remember Everything" together. The song is one of 16 on his just-released Zach Bryan album. Collaborations with War & Treaty, Sierra Ferrell and the Lumineers also punctuate the popular streaming project. It's his follow-up to American Heartbreak, his 2022 debut album that soared to the top of streaming charts and maintains a place among the top albums on Billboard's Country Albums chart.

Find the full "I Remember Everything" lyrics below:

Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves, "I Remember Everything" Lyrics:

Zach Bryan

Rotgut whiskey's gonna ease my mind / Beach towel rests on the dryin' line / Do I remind you of your daddy in his '88 Ford / Labrador hangin' out the passenger door / The sand from your hair is blowin' in my eyes / Blame it on the beach, grown men don't cry / Do you remember that beat down basement couch / I'd sing you my love songs and you'd tell me about / How your mama ran off and pawned her ring / I remember, I remember everything.

Chorus:

A cold shoulder at closing time / You were begging me to stay 'til the sun rose / Strange words come on out / Of a grown man's mouth when his mind's broke / Pictures and passin' time / You only smile like that when you're drinking / I wish I didn't, but I do / Remember every moment on the nights with you.

Kacey Musgraves:

You're drinking everything to ease your mind / But when the hell are you gonna ease mine / You're like concrete feet in the summer heat / That burns like hell when two souls meet / No, you'll never be the man that you always swore / But I'll remember you singing in that '88 Ford.

Repeat Chorus, Musgraves

Repeat Chorus, Bryan and Musgraves

Rotgut whiskey's gonna ease my mind / Beach towel rests on the dryin' line / Do I remind you of your daddy in his '88 Ford / Labrador hangin' out the passenger door.

