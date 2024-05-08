Panera Gives In + Cancels Controversial Menu Item After Wrongful Death Lawsuits

Panera Bread made an attempt at changing the beverage game with their Charged Lemonade, but their decision has fallen flat after a string of lawsuits.

What Is Panera's Charged Lemonade?

Panera introduced Charged Lemonade in 2022. The drink has more caffeine than most average caffeinated drinks on the market.

The fruit-flavored beverages contain between 155 milligrams and 302 milligrams of caffeine. The typical 8-oz. cu of coffee contains 95 milligrams of caffeine, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, while a 16-ounce can of Monster Energy contains 160 milligrams.

Panera has announced that they will stop serving their line of Charged Lemonades. They have not, however, specified the exact date of the discontinuation.

Why Did Panera Drop Its Charged Lemonade?

Three different lawsuits against Panera claim that the high levels of caffeine in the product led to the deaths of two customers and irreversible health complications in another.

So, why did Charged Lemonade stay on the menu so long, even after allegedly causing multiple deaths and irreversible injuries?

James Haggerty, a crisis PR expert, told CNN, "Very often in lawsuits, there is a knee-jerk reaction among lawyers to do as little as possible publicly out of some vague fear that you are exposing yourself to additional liability."

Haggerty explained that by pulling an item early, after multiple lawsuits, it can actually cost a company hundreds of millions of dollars in lost business, due to the negative publicity.

RELATED: Walmart Closing Locations Across America — Is Yours Next?

Panera did quietly react, though, by including the language, "Consume in moderation. Not recommended for children, people sensitive to caffeine, pregnant or nursing women."

It's not clear when the chain added the warning, but it was noted to not be there with the initial launch of the charged drinks.

Elizabeth Crawford, the lawyer representing the families of the two deceased and the injured, told NBC News, "This is exactly what we set out to do, to some extent, is to make sure that this poison is taken off the shelves."

When Will Panera Remove Charged Lemonade From the Menu?

According to Bloomberg, Panera will remove Charged Lemonade from the menu with the next two weeks, though no exact date is clear.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 130 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, + more!

Pictures: See Inside Luke Bryan's Stunning Beach House Luke Bryan listed his 4,600-square-foot beach house for sale in December 2022. The stunning Florida mansion includes four bedrooms and bathrooms and comes furnished. The master bedroom overlooks 95 feet of water frontage, but if you don't want to descend all four floors to get there, you can absorb the warmth of the private, heated pool. This Santa Rosa Beach property is on sale for $12.95 million, among the most ever for a country star's house Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

19 Country Stars With Their Own Bars + Restaurants Of all of the side hustles country artists could partake in, opening a bar or restaurant is the most fitting — and very common. After all, many of these stars got their start on a barstool, tip jar nearby, playing their music for anyone who would listen.

These places feel like home for many of these singers. Over the years, several artists have gotten into the bar or restaurant game, and for a select few, brands have turned into franchises with several locations and/or concepts — we're looking at you, Jimmy Buffett!

Let's take a look at the country star food and entertainment venues that have opened over the years.