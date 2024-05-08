Walmart Closing Locations Across America — Is Yours Next?

Walmart has become a staple in America for its competitive prices for not only consumer goods, but for food as well. But that could be changing in 2024, as the retail giant is closing stores all over the country.

Walmart Is Closing Stores Across America

Although the company seems to be thriving, Walmart is quietly shutting doors on underperforming stores across America, and they are doing it fast.

In 2023, Walmart closed 24 stores across 14 states and Washington, D.C. That's significantly more than the 15 store closings the retail giant had planned. The chain attributes the closings in part to shoplifting and organized retail crime.

Now, Walmart has even more stores on the chopping block.

According to Business Insider, below are the Walmart stores that are slated to be shut down due to underperformance.

California:

2121 Imperial Ave. in San Diego

605 Fletcher Parkway in El Cajon

2753 E. Eastland Center Dr. in West Covina

4080 Douglas Blvd in Granite Bay (Neighborhood Market)

40580 Albrae St. in Fremont

Maryland:

1238 Putty Hill Ave in Towson

Ohio:

3579 S. High St. in Columbus

Wisconsin:

7025 W Main St. in Milwaukee (Neighborhood Market)

Walmart wants their customers to know that they care, though. Brian Little, a Walmart spokesperson, said, "We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them."

Little added, "We look forward to continuing to serve them at any of our many locations across the area, on Walmart.com, and through delivery to their home or business."

Online, people are quick to point out that although the retail giant is shuttering stores in some places, the CEO seems to be taken care of. Reportedly, Walmart CEO Doug McMillan pulled in a record $27 million in salary and incentives in 2023.

Walmart assures that each and every employee affected by the store closures has been offered the chance to transfer to another location.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 130 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, + more!

19 Country Stars With Their Own Bars + Restaurants Of all of the side hustles country artists could partake in, opening a bar or restaurant is the most fitting — and very common. After all, many of these stars got their start on a barstool, tip jar nearby, playing their music for anyone who would listen.

These places feel like home for many of these singers. Over the years, several artists have gotten into the bar or restaurant game, and for a select few, brands have turned into franchises with several locations and/or concepts — we're looking at you, Jimmy Buffett!

Let's take a look at the country star food and entertainment venues that have opened over the years.