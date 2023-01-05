Thomas Rhett and his family sure know how to have some winter fun over the holiday break. The singer and his crew have been on a ski trip to the mountains, and he has shared multiple moments from the snowy vacation on social media.

Rhett first hinted that he and the family were taking a fun trip to a winter location with a post on Dec. 28, featuring himself and his daughter Lennon on the plane.

"Ski town bound with the makeup queen," he says, referencing the dots of makeup Lennon had seemingly added to her face.

In another post, the singer shows off eldest daughter Willa Gray's skiing talents. The post features a photo of Rhett and "WG" on the slopes, as well as a video clip of her skiing down the hill with ease.

"In a year WG is gonna smoke us all down the mountain!" he writes, tagging wife Lauren.

To wrap up the trip, Rhett shared a sweet photo of his entire family of six, including himself, Lauren, and daughters Willa Gray, Ada, Lennon and Lillie. Lauren and the girls sit on a snow drift for the photo while Rhett takes the selfie. Snowflakes fall around the family as they laugh.

In the caption, Rhett says he "loved" the trip and it was the "most snow" he'd ever seen. He also commented on his big family, writing, "@laur_akins one more kid and we got ourselves a basketball team." The remark spurred speculation from fans in the comments about another possible child between the couple.

Rhett gets back to work soon, kicking off the Canadian leg of his Bring the Bar to You Tour on Feb. 2 in Vancouver.