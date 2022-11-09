Thomas Rhett and pop star Katy Perry teamed up for a performance of their soaring, pop-leaning duet, "Where We Started," at the 2022 CMA Awards.

Rhett kicked off the performance alone, diving into the first verse as clips from the track's music video were projected onto fabric that hung from the ceiling, creating a stirring visual effect. Perry, dressed in a denim dress and black cowboy hat, emerged from behind the curtain to belt out song's hopeful lyrics about a lasting love story.

Rhett's collaboration with Perry is featured on his latest album, Where We Started, which was released on April 1. Although he originally envisioned as a solo track, everything changed when a member of Rhett's team sent the track to Katy with hopes that she'd be interested in collaborating. In less than a day, the pop star followed up with Rhett to voice her excitement over the opportunity.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, but they’re not gonna respond.’... And literally within 24 hours Katy responded and said, ‘I love this. I resonate with this so well,’” Rhett recently told Music Mayhem Magazine. “When she put her vocal on it, it took her, like, two weeks. She really put a lot of time and effort into this vocal... This reminded me of how amazing a vocalist she is, and I feel like it really came to life.”

Perry also made an appearance at the 2021 CMA Awards alongside her fellow American Idol judges Lionel Richie and ceremony host Luke Bryan to present the Song of the Year Award to winner Chris Stapleton.

The 2022 CMA Awards are being held tonight (Nov. 9) live at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. The show, co-hosted by Luke Bryan and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, is being broadcast live on ABC.

