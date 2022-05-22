Thomas Rhett joined an all-star lineup for the American Idol Season 20 finale. The country star hopped on stage with judge Katy Perry to perform their collaboration "Where We Started," the title track of Rhett's latest album. It's the first time the song has been performed live.

The two started at the top of two light-outlined ramps before making their way down to center-stage. Rhett and Perry's voices danced around each other's effortlessly on the chorus. At the end, they were all smiles, throwing their arms around each other and waving to the crowd.

Rhett released the album Where We Started on April 1. It's the first to of two projects he'll put out in 2022. Country Again: Side B — the follow-up to Side A — will arrive this fall. In addition to his work with Perry, Rhett also included collaborations with Riley Green on "Half of Me" and Tyler Hubbard and Russell Dickerson on "Death Row."

“Having Katy Perry featured on this was mind-blowing to me,” Rhett remarked to Music Mayhem. “Alison Jones at the label sent it to her, and she was immediately like, ‘When do I put my vocal on it?’ I’m sitting there going, ‘Really?’ I’ve always been such a fan of hers. To have her on here really escalated the emotion of that track. It’s a song I think a lot of people are going to relate to and a lot of people are really going to enjoy.”

Ahead of the release, the "Slow Down Summer" singer heavily teased his superstar collaboration. Rhett has expressed his love for Perry's music in the past — he even dug up an old tweet from 2013 that he says "aged well."

Up next, the father of four will launch the Bring the Bar to You Tour on June 17. Parker McCollum and Conner Smith are serving as openers on the trek, which wraps on Oct. 15. Rhett's family is expected to join him on the road. He recently sought advice from Walker Hayes on how to travel with the kids. Hayes — who is a father of six — simply says, "You can't." He does it anyway.