Thomas Rhett and his family have been enjoying a vacation at the beach, and as they prepared to wrap it up, the singer's wife, Lauren Akins, thought they'd capture one last family selfie before heading home. But her daughters didn't give her quite the perfect family photo she might have hoped for, as she showed when she posted the hilarious results to social media.

Akins turned to Instagram on Saturday (June 5) to post a picture of herself and Rhett with their daughters Willa Gray, Ada James and Lennon Love. The sand and ocean are in the background, and Rhett and Akins are all smiles along with their youngest daughter, Lennon Love. But the older girls are cutting up in the foreground, with Willa Gray flashing a peace sign, while Ada James follows suit and also sticks her tongue out at the camera.

"Peace signs always now and never a serious pic these days in our fam," Akins writes to accompany the picture.

"Here’s our 'bye bye beach' attempt at a selfie before heading home to Kona & Cash," she adds in reference to the family's dogs.

Look closer and you'll see that Ada James is not only sticking out her tongue, but she's also wearing makeup — a fact that her mother confirms, explaining, "And yes Ada James is wearing makeup that she convinced my grandmother to put on her after she snuck up to her room and into her makeup bag."

Swipe for another photo that finds Ada James smiling sweetly, while Willa Gray appears to be trying to peek at the camera through the "V" of her peace sign:

The adorable family photos come at the tail end of a beach trip that appears to have started over Memorial Day weekend. One highlight of the trip was Willa Gray catching her first fish — with an assist from her "uncle," Luke Bryan, in a moment that Rhett captured in a proud social media post.

Rhett and his wife will soon be parents to four little girls. The singer revealed that Akins is pregnant with another baby girl in May of 2021. The new addition to the family is due in November.