That Time Thomas Rhett, His Wife + Post Malone Got Stuck in an Elevator Together

Thomas Rhett was a recent guest on CMT, where he was presented some theoretical questions. But one turned into a real story, and it's quite funny!

Rhett was asked which country star would he want to be stuck in an elevator with. It turns out, it has already happened.

Rhett held up a picture of Post Malone and said, "Conversation's never dull."

Then, he told the story of the time he and his wife, Lauren Akins, actually did get stuck in an elevator with Posty.

"I did get stuck in an elevator with Post. I was trying to leave this party that he was coming to. And I got into the elevator and he goes, 'You're staying, right?'" he recalls.

"I looked at my wife and was like, 'We're staying,'" he adds with a laugh.

Nashville is a big small town, in the sense that most major artists live in Music City, so there's always a chance they'll bump into each other. But Post is new to the genre, and he's highly respected by more established stars.

Rhett mentioned in his CMT interview that he would love to get to collaborate with Malone on a future song — okay, he kind of begged.

"C'mon Post, don't let me down," he says when asked who he'd like to collaborate with in the future.

Malone's country album, F-1 Trillion, had collaborations with many country artists, but Rhett wasn't one of them. Perhaps on F-2 Trillion?

