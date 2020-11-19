In his latest single, "What's Your Country Song," Thomas Rhett shouts out no fewer than 16 country songs that have come to make up the beloved soundtrack to fans' lives. Over the course of the lyrics, Rhett takes fans on a trip down memory lane, calling to mind the songs that tell the stories of some of their most important memories.

The result bears some resemblance to Walker Hayes' 2018 single "'90s Country," but Rhett isn't bound to just one decade. Instead, he bounces back and forth between old-school standards and relatively newly released hits, name-checking a Hank Williams standard from 1949 as easily as he does a 2011 chart-topper from Jake Owen. Even the singer's own dad, '90s hitmaker Rhett Akins, gets a mention in these lyrics (and as it happens, Akins helped Rhett pen "What's Your Country Song," too).

The father-and-son duo wrote the song alongside Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley and Parker Welling during a 2019 summer tour stop in Dallas, Texas. When he released it, Rhett said that he was inspired to write "What's Your Country Song" after noticing some common denominators among all country fans, no matter where in the world they might live.

“I noticed that whether I was in Los Angeles or New York, or Seattle or Nashville, or anywhere in between, I noticed that everybody had some country in them, you know? Whether you live in the city or wherever you live, I think everybody has a little bit of country inside their bones," Rhett pointed out.

He also noted that he's no exception, saying that each of the songs referenced in his new single "really shaped me as an artist."

Can you catch all 16 of the songs Rhett name-checks in "What's Your Country Song"? Press play above to listen to the song, and read on as Taste of Country breaks it down.