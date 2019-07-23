Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren are expecting, again! The "Remember You Young" singer reveals that he's excited to now be paying for three weddings in a decade or two or three.

Baby Akins is expected to arrive in 2020.

Both Rhett and Lauren shared the same photos on social media on Tuesday, but brought different captions and perspectives. "Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings I feel so blessed to say that our third child is on the way and it’s a girl!!" the singer says before letting daughters Willa Gray and Ada James know they'll both be great big sisters.

"We decided we didn’t have enough princess dresses around the house so we’re adding another Akins baby girl to the family early next year," Akins writes. "Despite Thomas Rhett’s initial shock ... we are absolutely over the moon for our baby girl!"

In a gender reveal video they shared, Rhett just drops his head with a smile and resignation any father to three girls knows well.

Baby No. 3 joins 3-year-old Willa Gray and 1-year-old Ada James. Akins shares that she has been experiencing morning sickness, including heavy vomiting. She also reveals that she's been showing since she was seven weeks pregnant, so keeping this secret has been especially difficult.

The 29-year-old also says that both of the couple's daughters are excited for the birth. Willa Gray prays for her sister every night, and little Ada loves to touch Mom's belly and talk to it.

Photos show the gender reveal party, where both parents shot colored powder out of a hot dog gun. "If you need TR you can find him in the camping section at REI buying dude things," Lauren jokes.

If nothing else, the third girl should provide strong songwriting material. Each of Rhett's last two studio albums have been intensely personal projects that focus on his family life.