Thomas Rhett's wife, Lauren Akins, has announced her first-ever tour in support of her upcoming book.

The 30-year-old will embark on a book tour this spring to promote Live In Love: Growing Together Through Life's Changes. The tour is set to kick off in Akins' hometown of Nashville on May 2. The book is set for release via Ballantine Books on May 5.

The book tour will hit nine cities this May, focusing primarily on the South. Fans can purchase tickets to Akins' speaking and signing events that include a copy of the book and access to the event. Ticket prices vary for each venue.

Fans also have the option to purchase a VIP ticket for $125.50 that will include a premium seat in the first three rows or in the pit for her Q&A sessions. Those tickets include a pre-signed copy of Live In Love, and fans who purchase those packages will have the opportunity to get the book personalized in person. They'll also get a meet-and-greet and photo with Akins and have access to hassle-free VIP check-in with the host of the signing event. The proceeds from the VIP experiences will benefit Love One International, whose mission is to provide life-saving medical care for children in Uganda.

Akins will touch on all aspects of her life in the memoir, sharing the story behind how her childhood friendship with Rhett eventually turned into love and marriage. "She offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at the challenges of being married to her best friend, who just happens to be a music star, and the struggle to find her own footing in the frenzy of her husband’s fame," a summary of the book reads.

She will also open up about her life-changing experiences doing missionary work in Uganda and Haiti. Uganda is where she met the couple's first daughter, Willa Gray, whom they adopted in May of 2017. They have since welcomed two more daughters; Ada James in August of 2017, and Lennon Love in February of 2020.

Live In Love: Growing Together Through Life's Changes offers guidance to anyone who is looking for tips on how to keep their romance alive, balance family life and children, deepen their faith and live an overall life filled with purpose.

Lauren Akins' Live in Love Book Tour Dates:

May 2 – Nashville, Tenn. @ James K. Polk Theater

May 6 – Southern Pines, N.C. @ Sunrise Theater

May 7 – Atlanta, Ga. @ To Be Announced

May 8 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Lyric Theatre

May 13 – Louisville, Ky. @ Kentucky Country Day Theater

May 14 – St. Louis, Mo. @ St. Charles City County Library

May 15 – Tulsa, Okla. @ Harvard Avenue Christian Church

May 16 – Waco, Texas @ Magnolia Market at the Silos

May 16 – Dallas, Texas @ Dallas Museum of Art’s Arts & Letters Live

